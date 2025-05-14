EMEA > UK state energy firm launches £4 mln fund for Scottish clean power

UK state energy firm launches £4 mln fund for Scottish clean power

The UK’s state-owned clean power company has launched a £4 million funding scheme aimed at boosting community-led renewable energy projects across Scotland, the government announced on Wednesday.
