Investment firm signs first US offtake deal for voluntary biodiversity credits

Published 08:40 on May 14, 2025 / Last updated at 08:40 on May 14, 2025 / Stian Reklev / Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US-based timberland investment portfolio firm has signed what is claimed to be the country’s first ever offtake agreement for voluntary biodiversity credits, from a project in Louisiana.