Asia Pacific > Australian greenwashing case over carbon neutral claims made via Climate Active kicks off

Australian greenwashing case over carbon neutral claims made via Climate Active kicks off

Published 02:00 on May 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:00 on May 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

An Australian energy firm is set to appear in the Federal Court Wednesday over its “carbon neutral” claims it made through the use of the government’s Climate Active scheme.
An Australian energy firm is set to appear in the Federal Court Wednesday over its “carbon neutral” claims it made through the use of the government’s Climate Active scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.