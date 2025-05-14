BRIEFING: Appellants contest RGGI repeal, justices question precedent in Pennsylvania Supreme Court

May 14, 2025

An executive agency and environmental groups in a Tuesday hearing in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court challenged a lower court’s declaration of the state’s RGGI participation as an illegal tax, while justices questioned appellants on wider constitutional issues involved.