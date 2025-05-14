Americas > US EV, CO2 storage, hydrogen tax credits risk repeal, clean fuel production incentives remain in 2025 budget proposals

US EV, CO2 storage, hydrogen tax credits risk repeal, clean fuel production incentives remain in 2025 budget proposals

Published 00:33 on May 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:33 on May 14, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Mexico, US

The House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on its section of the US 2025 budget considerations, which involves a mixed bag for clean energy tax credits.
The House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on its section of the US 2025 budget considerations, which involves a mixed bag for clean energy tax credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.