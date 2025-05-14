US EV, CO2 storage, hydrogen tax credits risk repeal, clean fuel production incentives remain in 2025 budget proposals

The House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on its section of the US 2025 budget considerations, which involves a mixed bag for clean energy tax credits.