Americas > US DOE deregulates en masse, plans to eliminate 47 regulations

US DOE deregulates en masse, plans to eliminate 47 regulations

Published 14:10 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:10 on May 13, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The US DOE announced a proposal to eliminate or reduce 47 regulations from the Federal Register related to appliance standards, energy production, and reporting requirements for grant recipients.
