EUAs will not drop to €60 again this year, says analyst in cautiously bullish forecast

Published 14:06 on May 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:06 on May 13, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

EUA prices are more likely to hit €80 than €60 again this year because too many buyers are eager to buy on the dip, a conference heard Tuesday.
