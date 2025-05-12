New York’s 2026 state budget omits NYCI provisions

Published 23:10 on May 12, 2025 / Last updated at 23:10 on May 12, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) signed the state's fiscal year 2026 budget Friday, which lacked provisions related to a planned cap-and-invest programme, known as NYCI.