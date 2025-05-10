Brazil’s $125 bln forest fund design “unbalanced” to developing country needs -report

Published 00:04 on May 10, 2025 / Last updated at 00:04 on May 10, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

An environmental advocacy group urged policymakers to prioritise forest protection over returns to fund sponsors in the development of Brazil’s $125 billion forest fund, in a policy paper published Friday.