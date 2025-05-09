Danish investor offers $500 mln to expand US natural gas producer’s CCUS projects

Published 19:41 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 19:41 on May 9, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A Danish infrastructure investment firm will commit $500 million to expand a US natural gas producer's carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) operations across the nation, according to a Thursday announcement.