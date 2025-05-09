BRIEFING: Oregon energy agency urges for earlier transportation electrification, citing grid flexibility benefits

Published 00:56 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:56 on May 9, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

The Oregon Department of Energy (DOE) shared modelling of energy demand during a public meeting on Thursday to express the need for early adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which could provide a net benefit to the grid.