“Things are about to get real”: CDR market entering delivery phase as offtake demand grows, cost drop assumptions challenged
Published 00:24 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:24 on May 9, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Long-term offtake agreements are critical to unlocking capital and scaling engineered CO2 removal (CDR) technologies, experts said Thursday, warning that expectations of falling prices may be misplaced as the burgeoning market enters delivery phase.
Long-term offtake agreements are critical to unlocking capital and scaling engineered CO2 removal (CDR) technologies, experts said Thursday, warning that expectations of falling prices may be misplaced as the burgeoning market enters delivery phase.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.