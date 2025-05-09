Americas > “Things are about to get real”: CDR market entering delivery phase as offtake demand grows, cost drop assumptions challenged

“Things are about to get real”: CDR market entering delivery phase as offtake demand grows, cost drop assumptions challenged

Published 00:24 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:24 on May 9, 2025  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Long-term offtake agreements are critical to unlocking capital and scaling engineered CO2 removal (CDR) technologies, experts said Thursday, warning that expectations of falling prices may be misplaced as the burgeoning market enters delivery phase.
Long-term offtake agreements are critical to unlocking capital and scaling engineered CO2 removal (CDR) technologies, experts said Thursday, warning that expectations of falling prices may be misplaced as the burgeoning market enters delivery phase.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.