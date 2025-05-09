“Things are about to get real”: CDR market entering delivery phase as offtake demand grows, cost drop assumptions challenged

Published 00:24 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 00:24 on May 9, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Long-term offtake agreements are critical to unlocking capital and scaling engineered CO2 removal (CDR) technologies, experts said Thursday, warning that expectations of falling prices may be misplaced as the burgeoning market enters delivery phase.