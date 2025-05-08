EMEA > UK Supreme Court expands scope of fraudulent trading liability in EU ETS tax evasion case

UK Supreme Court expands scope of fraudulent trading liability in EU ETS tax evasion case

Published 22:37 on May 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:37 on May 8, 2025  /  EMEA, EU ETS

The UK Supreme Court this week ruled that third parties who knowingly participate in a company’s fraudulent trading can be held liable under insolvency law, in a case stemming from a multi-million pound VAT scam involving EU carbon allowances.
