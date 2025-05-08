UK Supreme Court expands scope of fraudulent trading liability in EU ETS tax evasion case

Published 22:37 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 22:37 on May 8, 2025 / EMEA, EU ETS

The UK Supreme Court this week ruled that third parties who knowingly participate in a company’s fraudulent trading can be held liable under insolvency law, in a case stemming from a multi-million pound VAT scam involving EU carbon allowances.