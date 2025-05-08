Practising ERW near CO2 sequestration sites could mitigate leakage risks -study

Published 21:00 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 21:00 on May 8, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, US, Voluntary

A study published Thursday suggests that co-practising enhanced rock weathering (ERW) near geologic carbon sequestration sites could serve as a prewarning system for CO2 leakage while also mitigating seepage.