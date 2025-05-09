Americas > WCI Markets: CCA activity stalls as traders await ETS reauthorisation resolution

Published 02:41 on May 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:41 on May 9, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, US

Transaction activity in California Carbon Allowances (CCA) cooled through the week as programme reauthorisation discussions were a rave absent guidance on rulemaking timelines or lawmakers’ legislative priorities for cap-and-trade post 2030.
Transaction activity in California Carbon Allowances (CCA) cooled through the week as programme reauthorisation discussions were a rave absent guidance on rulemaking timelines or lawmakers’ legislative priorities for cap-and-trade post 2030.


