WCI Markets: CCA activity stalls as traders await ETS reauthorisation resolution

Published 02:41 on May 9, 2025 / Last updated at 02:41 on May 9, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US

Transaction activity in California Carbon Allowances (CCA) cooled through the week as programme reauthorisation discussions were a rave absent guidance on rulemaking timelines or lawmakers’ legislative priorities for cap-and-trade post 2030.