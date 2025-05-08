Germany could sign off CCS legislation before summer

Published 16:10 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 16:10 on May 8, 2025 / Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

Former CDU and SPD members of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, have said they expect the new government to sign off on a Carbon Management Strategy before the summer, although some remain nervous about a renewed focus on carbon capture, utilisation, or storage (CCS/CCU).