Germany could sign off CCS legislation before summer

Published 16:10 on May 8, 2025

Former CDU and SPD members of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, have said they expect the new government to sign off on a Carbon Management Strategy before the summer, although some remain nervous about a renewed focus on carbon capture, utilisation, or storage (CCS/CCU).
Former CDU and SPD members of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, have said they expect the new government to sign off on a Carbon Management Strategy before the summer, although some remain nervous about a renewed focus on carbon capture, utilisation, or storage (CCS/CCU).


