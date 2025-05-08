European Parliament votes to relax gas storage rules and CO2 targets for road fleet

Published 15:06 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 15:06 on May 8, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Parliament voted to make gas markets more flexible on Thursday, the same day members voted to delay the start of more ambitious CO2 rules for new cars and vans.