Indian startups lead charge in ERW, target compliance grade removals
Published 15:01 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 15:01 on May 8, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
India is emerging as a front-runner in the global race to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, as enhanced rock weathering (ERW) startups working with smallholder farmers and plantation estates bet on the South Asian country’s basalt-rich geology and vast agricultural terrain to scale durable carbon removals.
