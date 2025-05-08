UK, Norway foster ties to boost CCS in North Sea

Published 14:28 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 14:28 on May 8, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Voluntary

The UK and Norway are set to sign a bilateral agreement on the cross-border transport of CO2, as they seek to capitalise on the North Sea's potential to become a major hub for carbon capture and storage (CCS).