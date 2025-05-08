Biochar becomes ‘chickenchar’ in trials to reduce poultry emissions in England

Published 15:39 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 15:39 on May 8, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A British biochar manufacturer is working with research institutions and a poultry business to improve poultry welfare, productivity, and cut emissions through the application of 'chickenchar' to bedding and manure, which will generate carbon removal credits.