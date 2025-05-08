India eyes trillions in green investments with new climate finance taxonomy draft

Published 13:24 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 13:24 on May 8, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

India has released a draft taxonomy to help channel as much as $3 trillion into climate-aligned infrastructure and adaptation efforts, as it pushes to close a widening funding gap for its net zero transition, as per a press release this week.