India eyes trillions in green investments with new climate finance taxonomy draft
Published 13:24 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 13:24 on May 8, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
India has released a draft taxonomy to help channel as much as $3 trillion into climate-aligned infrastructure and adaptation efforts, as it pushes to close a widening funding gap for its net zero transition, as per a press release this week.
