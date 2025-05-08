Carbon market watchdogs urge governments to back voluntary climate action

Published 10:55 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 10:55 on May 8, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

A group of carbon market governance bodies and participants on Thursday called on national governments to recognise and support voluntary climate action by companies, saying it can work alongside official efforts under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 framework.