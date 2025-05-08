Indonesia inks mutual recognition agreement with Gold Standard, arrangement with Norway to be finalised soon

Published 10:23 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 10:23 on May 8, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary

Indonesia's environment ministry on Thursday signed a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) with Gold Standard, a move that will help enable Indonesian carbon projects to access international markets.