Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:58 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 12:58 on May 8, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon's recent price rally came to a halt on Thursday morning as selling activity appeared to gain in strength as the market hit a six-week high but bumped up against a technical resistance level, while UK Allowances also halted their bull run after climbing to a new 18-month high.