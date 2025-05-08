CF TURKIYE: Turkiye likely to turn to free allocation before domestic CBAM, expert says
Published 09:52 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 09:52 on May 8, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
Turkiye is more likely to rely on free allocation of carbon allowances to protect its industrial sectors under its planned emissions trading system (ETS) — despite its initial proposal for a domestic Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), experts told the Carbon Forward Turkiye conference in Izmir.
