ExxonMobil to supply Japanese trading house with low-carbon ammonia

Published 07:43 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 07:43 on May 8, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Japan, US

Energy giant ExxonMobil has signed a long-term offtake agreement with a Japanese trading house for roughly 250,000 tonnes of low-carbon ammonia per year, the companies announced Thursday.