Indigenous groups want equity over ‘engagement’ in future carbon projects, conference hears

Published 06:31 on May 8, 2025 / Last updated at 06:31 on May 8, 2025 / Helen Clark and Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Indigenous engagement in carbon projects needs to go further, be more than a box-ticking exercise, and be implemented from the get-go in order to design the most effective projects without damaging biodiversity, a conference heard this week.