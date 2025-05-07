EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:43 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:43 on May 7, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices rose for a second day, setting a five-week high as bullishly positioned traders continued to target a technical level, after weekly positions data showed speculative traders had amassed the largest net long position in a month, while UKAs extended their recent gains to set a new seven-month high.
