Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:43 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 12:43 on May 7, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices rose for a second day, setting a five-week high as bullishly positioned traders continued to target a technical level, after weekly positions data showed speculative traders had amassed the largest net long position in a month, while UKAs extended their recent gains to set a new seven-month high.