NSW launches A$10 mln grant programme for landscape carbon projects with co-benefits

Published 02:41 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:15 on May 7, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The New South Wales government has launched grants of up to A$1 million ($650,000) to fund the initial stages of landscape-scale projects to deliver carbon abatement “alongside other benefits”, with A$10 mln in total on offer in a bid to kickstart new projects that will eventually attract their own private funding.
