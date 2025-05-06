Americas > US EPA on path to repeal power plant emissions rules

US EPA on path to repeal power plant emissions rules

Published 23:43 on May 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:43 on May 6, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The US EPA confirmed Tuesday plans were in motion to repeal its emissions standards for new and existing power plants, as well as state plans to limit CO2 from coal-fired electricity generation.
The US EPA confirmed Tuesday plans were in motion to repeal its emissions standards for new and existing power plants, as well as state plans to limit CO2 from coal-fired electricity generation.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.