Brazilian municipality awards nearly $4/t to firms that offset emissions

Published 22:21 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 22:21 on May 6, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

A Brazilian metropolis has authorised just under R$722,800 ($126,400) in tax credits for businesses that have offset a collective 34,800 tonnes CO2, it announced last week.