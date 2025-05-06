EU ETS2 futures launch on ICE with trade above €70/t

Published 18:17 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 18:17 on May 6, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS

ICE launched its EU ETS2 futures on Tuesday, with the nearest Dec-28 contract seeing trade at €73.57/tonne on thin volume, much higher than official reference prices for the scheme.