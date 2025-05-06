Seagrass loss could cost more than $200 bln over 25 years, study says

Published 12:42 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 12:42 on May 6, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Seagrass loss worldwide could lead to the release of nearly 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 over the next 25 years, with estimated costs of more than $200 bln, according to a paper released on Tuesday.