EU plans to cut ties with Russian energy by end-2027, legislative proposals out in June

Published 17:25 on May 6, 2025

The European Commission has unveiled on Tuesday a long-awaited roadmap detailing its strategy to phase out Russian fossil fuels for good by the end of 2027, with the plan to be followed by legislative proposals next month.
The European Commission has unveiled on Tuesday a long-awaited roadmap detailing its strategy to phase out Russian fossil fuels for good by the end of 2027, with the plan to be followed by legislative proposals next month.


