EU plans to cut ties with Russian energy by end-2027, legislative proposals out in June

Published 17:25 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 17:25 on May 6, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission has unveiled on Tuesday a long-awaited roadmap detailing its strategy to phase out Russian fossil fuels for good by the end of 2027, with the plan to be followed by legislative proposals next month.