Caribbean bloc highlights trade, forest programmes in green policy framework text

Published 22:10 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 22:10 on May 6, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon and Hailey Clarke / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

The 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) bloc of countries last week launched a sustainability framework highlighting forest carbon and international trade restrictions as key policy considerations for an aligned front.