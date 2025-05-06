BRIEFING: Canada to strengthen carbon policy, provincial equivalency remains precarious, experts say

Published 01:50 on May 6, 2025 / Last updated at 01:50 on May 6, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, RINs & LCFS, US

Canadian carbon policy is set to strengthen following last week's re-election of a Liberal government, though stakeholders are watching how Ottawa will keep provinces on board with emissions reductions, experts said on a webinar Monday.