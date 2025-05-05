EU Commission stresses no ETS2 review before 2028

Published 16:31 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 16:31 on May 5, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission has firmly restated its commitment to a 2027 launch of the EU ETS2, underlining that the “legislation is already adopted and in force” and that no revision of its provisions is foreseen before 2028.