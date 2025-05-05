EMEA > New German climate minister hails from the east

New German climate minister hails from the east

Published 12:42 on May 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:42 on May 5, 2025  / /  EMEA

The centre-left's pick as the new German climate minister will head up a fortified environment ministry that takes back responsibility for national and international climate policy from the energy and economic affairs, and foreign departments.
The centre-left's pick as the new German climate minister will head up a fortified environment ministry that takes back responsibility for national and international climate policy from the energy and economic affairs, and foreign departments.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.