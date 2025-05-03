Americas > Trump asks Congress to cut over $15 bln in domestic, international climate funds

Trump asks Congress to cut over $15 bln in domestic, international climate funds

Published 00:50 on May 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:50 on May 3, 2025  / /  Americas, US

US President Donald Trump wants to slash over $15 billion in funding for emissions reduction projects, which could further dampen domestic carbon management efforts and global multilateral climate initiatives should Congress ratify his proposal.
