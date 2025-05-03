Trump asks Congress to cut over $15 bln in domestic, international climate funds
Published 00:50 on May 3, 2025 / Last updated at 00:50 on May 3, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
US President Donald Trump wants to slash over $15 billion in funding for emissions reduction projects, which could further dampen domestic carbon management efforts and global multilateral climate initiatives should Congress ratify his proposal.
US President Donald Trump wants to slash over $15 billion in funding for emissions reduction projects, which could further dampen domestic carbon management efforts and global multilateral climate initiatives should Congress ratify his proposal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.