Study backs Australian state plans for green hydrogen shipments to Germany
Published 11:34 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 11:34 on May 2, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
The West Australian government said Friday a study it had undertaken with two European partners added more evidential heft to its long running plans to turn a port several hundred kilometres north of capital Perth into a green hydrogen and ammonia export super hub.
