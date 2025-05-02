BRIEFING: Who picks up the EU ETS bill? CO2 utilisation supply chain confronted with key carbon accounting issue
Published 10:11 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 10:11 on May 2, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
When CO2 is captured and put back in the industrial value chain – whether to grow tomatoes or to burn as a fuel – the awkward question inevitably comes up: who should pick up the bill for the related CO2 under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)?
When CO2 is captured and put back in the industrial value chain – whether to grow tomatoes or to burn as a fuel – the awkward question inevitably comes up: who should pick up the bill for the related CO2 under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)?
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.