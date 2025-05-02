Americas > Trump administration sues Vermont, New York, Michigan, and Hawaii over state climate actions

Trump administration sues Vermont, New York, Michigan, and Hawaii over state climate actions

Published 01:14 on May 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:14 on May 2, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit against Vermont, New York, Michigan, and Hawaii in federal courts this week, targeting state efforts to seek damages from fossil fuel companies from alleged climate harms.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit against Vermont, New York, Michigan, and Hawaii in federal courts this week, targeting state efforts to seek damages from fossil fuel companies from alleged climate harms.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.