Trump administration sues Vermont, New York, Michigan, and Hawaii over state climate actions

Published 01:14 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 01:14 on May 2, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit against Vermont, New York, Michigan, and Hawaii in federal courts this week, targeting state efforts to seek damages from fossil fuel companies from alleged climate harms.