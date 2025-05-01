BRIEFING: US House Republicans seek to reign in proxy advisory firms and their ESG agendas
Published 22:01 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 22:01 on May 1, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
US House Republicans are looking to reign in the influence proxy advisory firms have over corporate governance by creating new restrictions and reporting standards over proxy voting, which the lawmakers say is being used to inject politicised agendas into the shareholding voting process.
