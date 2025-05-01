Researchers cut to the heart of cement decarbonisation with steel waste, not energy efficiency

Published 10:30 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 10:30 on May 1, 2025 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Researchers have found a way to reduce carbon emissions from cement production by 80% by getting to the core of its production rather than worrying at expensive but less effective energy switch-outs.