INTERVIEW: Cercarbono prepares new methodologies, Article 6 alignment

Published 15:02 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 15:02 on May 1, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Colombia-based voluntary carbon standard Cercarbono is set to introduce a new methodology for vehicle end-of-life and is developing another for blue carbon, while simultaneously aligning its programmes with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) policies.