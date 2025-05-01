POLL: Analysts cut EUA price forecasts as trade tensions, weak demand weigh

Published 01:22 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 01:22 on May 1, 2025 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS

Analysts have reduced their forecasts for EU carbon allowances, predicting that prices will remain under pressure in the short term as geopolitical tensions, weak industrial activity, and cautious sentiment continue to weigh on the market.