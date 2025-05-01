POLL: Analysts cut EUA price forecasts as trade tensions, weak demand weigh
Published 01:22 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 01:22 on May 1, 2025 / Mike Szabo / EMEA, EU ETS
Analysts have reduced their forecasts for EU carbon allowances, predicting that prices will remain under pressure in the short term as geopolitical tensions, weak industrial activity, and cautious sentiment continue to weigh on the market.
Analysts have reduced their forecasts for EU carbon allowances, predicting that prices will remain under pressure in the short term as geopolitical tensions, weak industrial activity, and cautious sentiment continue to weigh on the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.