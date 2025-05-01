Americas > New buyers’ club seeks C$100 mln invested into Canadian CDR

New buyers’ club seeks C$100 mln invested into Canadian CDR

Published 02:01 on May 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:01 on May 1, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

A new initiative aims to spur C$100 million ($72 mln) in advanced market commitments by establishing a buyers group for Canadian CO2 removal (CDR) credits.
A new initiative aims to spur C$100 million ($72 mln) in advanced market commitments by establishing a buyers group for Canadian CO2 removal (CDR) credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.