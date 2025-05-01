Americas > Climate compensation bills stalled in California legislature

Climate compensation bills stalled in California legislature

Published 00:13 on May 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:13 on May 1, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Two California bills that sought to require fossil fuel companies to pay for climate-related damages were withdrawn from scheduled committee hearings this week, halting their progress in the state’s legislature.
