UK stepping cautiously towards bridging compliance, voluntary markets -govt official
Published 16:32 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 16:32 on April 30, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary
The UK government is moving cautiously to bridge the divide between the compliance and voluntary carbon markets, without rocking the stability of its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), an official said on Wednesday.
The UK government is moving cautiously to bridge the divide between the compliance and voluntary carbon markets, without rocking the stability of its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), an official said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.