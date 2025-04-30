Americas > Canadian bank ditches emissions, sustainable finance goals

Canadian bank ditches emissions, sustainable finance goals

Published 03:01 on April 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:01 on April 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) said it was scrapping its sustainable finance and emissions reduction goals, despite reporting another cut in its operational emissions in 2024.
